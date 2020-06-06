Two people stabbed Saturday night according to LPD

10/11 Now is tracking reports of a stabbing near 10th St. and Garfield. Lincoln Police say two people were stabbed and at least one of them was stabbed in the neck. The stabbing occurred right before 10:00 p.m.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:00 PM, Jun 06, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 Now is tracking reports of a stabbing near 10th St. and Garfield. Lincoln Police say two people were stabbed and at least one of them was stabbed in the neck. The stabbing occurred right before 10:00 p.m.

Stay with 10/11 for developments to this story.

 