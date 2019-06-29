Two people taken to hospital after rollover crash

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Hickman Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on South 68th Street near Martell Road just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

LSO says a Nissan Xterra was headed southbound on 68th when it went off the roadway. The car over-corrected, rolled, and crashed into a ditch.

LSO says two people were extricated from that vehicle, with an unrestrained passenger life-flighted to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, who LSO says was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but is said to have minor injuries.

Witnesses say they saw the car driving recklessly prior to the crash. LSO says alcohol is suspected as a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.