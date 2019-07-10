Two staff members assaulted at Lincoln Correctional Center

Two staff members were injured at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 as a result of two separate assaults. Both of those incidents resulted in serious* injuries.

The first incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. An inmate approached the staff member from behind and punched him in the face. The injured staff member was able to secure the inmate and was assisted by other staff members in returning the inmate to his cell. The injured staff member sustained a chipped tooth and a mild concussion.

The second incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. The inmate verbally threatened a staff member and then struck her on the side of her face with the palm of his hand. As he approached her again, she deployed oleoresin capsicum (pepper spray). Additional staff members helped to restrain the inmate. The staff member sustained a concussion.

Both incidents will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

