Two staff members assaulted at Nebraska State Penitentiary

An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary assaulted two staff members just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both team members were taken to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.

The assault occurred inside one of the housing units.

The inmate punched the first staff member in the head, causing him to fall unresponsive on the ground. The inmate continued his assault and at one point took the staff member’s canister of oleoresin capsicum (OC) and sprayed him while the staff member was still lying on the ground.

At the same time, inmates alerted another staff member to the situation and that staff member was attacked by the same inmate, as he arrived on the scene.

The second staff member was hit in the head several times with the OC canister. He managed to deploy his own canister of OC at the inmate and called for assistance.

Additional staff members arrived and restrained the inmate.

The second injured staff member received staples to close the injuries to his head and was released after being treated at the hospital. The first injured staff member remains hospitalized.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.