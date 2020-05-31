Two more NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

Two more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.

Director Scott Frakes said the staff members are employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and they are both self-isolating at home.

Frakes said they will notifiy those who work and live in the facility. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 14.