Two street closures begin Monday and Tuesday

Two street closures will begin Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23.

Southbound South Coddington Avenue between U.S. Highway 77 and West "A" Street will be closed for sanitary sewer repairs beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. The detour route is U.S. Highway 77 to West Van Dorn Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 3.

North 70th Street between Havelock and Colfax avenues will be closed for street reconstruction and resurfacing beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The detour route is Fremont Street to Touzalin Avenue to Havelock Avenue. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 31.

This work is part of a Lincoln On The Move arterial street improvement project. The completed project will include street reconstruction and resurfacing, repair and replacement of curb ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, pavement markings, sidewalks repairs, and the installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at the David Murdoch Trail crossing. For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: 70th).

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour routes or seek an alternate route. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public's patience during this work.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.