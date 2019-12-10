Two suspended Husker Football players arrested

Two suspended Nebraska Football players were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Lincoln Police said Andre Hunt was arrested for Aid/Abet 1st Degree Sexual Assault, while Katerian Legrone was arrested for 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

Both were redshirt freshman on the team.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters announced their suspensions on August 28th following practice. At the time no reason was given as to why they were suspended indefinitely.

A representative for the Lancaster County Jail said both are currently in the jail.

