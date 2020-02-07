Two teens break into home, steal vehicle

Lincoln Police cited two teenagers who broke into a house and stole a 2020 Chevy Malibu on Thursday.

LPD said around 1 p.m. the victim came home and realized someone broke into his home in the 100 Block of Oregon Trail and stole his car from the garage.

Officers used OnStar to track the vehicle, and a 13-year-old female and a 14-year-old female were contacted near 10th and F streets.

Both were cited for burglary and released to their parents.

The victim said he isn’t sure if the door to his house was locked, and there is damage to the front passenger bumper on the car.

