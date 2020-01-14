Two teens steal vehicle, run from officer

Two 13-year-old females were involved in a foot pursuit on Monday after stealing a car that was left running and unlocked.

LPD said around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4100 Block of North 20th Street after a report of a 2010 blue Chevy Impala being stolen.

The car was left unlocked and running in a driveway to warm up, according to LPD.

On the way to the house to take the report, the officer saw the vehicle and tried to talk to the two people standing next to the car.

The two teenagers fled from the area on foot but were eventually taken into custody and referred for theft by unlawful taking, which is a felony.

