Two violins, bow worth combined 25K stolen in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing two violins and a bow worth nearly $25,000 combined.

LPD said on Wednesday it was reported that a Marilyn Wallin violin worth $18,000 was stolen from Capital City Strings, located at 145 S 56th Street, sometime between Christmas and March 18.

Also taken was a 1919 Joseph Neff Philadelphia Violin, valued at $3,000, and a Joseph Neff bow valued at $3,500.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.