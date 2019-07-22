Two-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning

A two-year-old is in critical condition this morning after a near drowning at a home in central Lincoln.

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 Now that the call came in around 9p.m. along the 3200 block of Potter Street. LPD says the family found the two-year-old boy in a backyard pool and called 911.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, by Lincoln Fire & Rescue, in what police are calling very critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Stick with 10/11 Now for further updates.