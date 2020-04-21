Tyson Foods worker safety protocols statement

In a statement made to KNOP-TV, Tyson Foods External Communications Worth Sparkman said the following, regarding the safety protocols for its employees:

Tyson Foods has added dividers between workers on the floor of their Lexington meat packing plant. (Credit: Tyson Foods)

"If there is a confirmed case at one of our locations, as part of our protocol and in collaboration with health officials, we notify anyone who has been in close contact with the person and instruct them to go home and self-quarantine. We also inform team members who have not been exposed and provide information to our supervisors so they can help answer questions.

Our workplace safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced at all locations. We’re implementing social distancing in our plants based on CDC and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor, installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms. We’ve been evaluating and implementing ways to promote more social distancing in our plants. For example, at some locations we’re:

Allowing more time between shifts to reduce worker interaction.

Giving team members more space by erecting large tents to serve as outdoor break rooms.

Removing chairs in some break rooms so there is more space between the workers.

Eliminating conference room meetings and the size of new orientation classes.

Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety, and we have significantly stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee breakrooms, locker rooms and other areas to protect our team members. As an added precaution, we may sometimes suspend a day of production to complete an additional deep clean of facilities.

Since this is an ever-changing situation, we’re not sharing specific numbers [of positive cases]."

Tyson Foods has 102 major locations across the United States, including four in Nebraska; Dakota City, Madison, Lexington, and Omaha.