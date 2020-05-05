Tyson suspends operations at Madison facility

As COVID-19 test results continue to be tabulated, a meat packing plant in northeast Nebraska will be closing indefinitely.

Steve Stouffer, Group President of Fresh Meats at Tyson Foods, said in a press conference in Norfolk Monday that the company's Madison plant began testing this past weekend, and that operations will be halted for the time being while more testing occurs.

"As we continue the process of sampling our team members through the beginning of this week, our plant will remain out of operation until those samples and tests are returned," Stouffer said. "We will then put together a plan that makes sense for us to proceed forward with operating that plant again."

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Director Gina Uhing said during the press conference that testing at the plant began on Friday and Saturday, and continued on Monday, and that results are expected throughout this week. Tyson says it is working with the National Guard along with state and county health officials to make sure the plant meets health guidelines, and Stouffer said the Madison plant is looking for ways to improve how its business is run.

"It's a fine balance that we run, we want to take care of our team members first, but it's also important that we get food on the table for all of us," Stouffer said. "That is an important and essential piece of what we do is provide food for this country, so we will continue down the path of trying to find the best way to do it right."

Last month, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning challenged Tyson to take decisive action to address the spread of COVID-19 in its Madison facility, and he believes that the company is taking steps in the right direction.

"Area officials encouraged the company's corporate leadership to act quickly, and positive steps have been made in employee testing," Moenning said. "I believe decisions on full testing and plant operations were reached more quickly here than in other areas facing similar plant outbreaks across the state and across the country."

The Madison plant employs about 1,200 people and produces 10.6 million pounds of pork every week.