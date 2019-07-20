Remembering late Lincoln boy through golf event

Seven years ago a Lincoln boy captivated the hearts of Husker nation during his battle with cancer.

The Lincoln community remembers, Tyson Zimmer, a boy taken too soon. Tyson lost his battle with brain cancer seven years ago, but now his family is using the Tyson Treasure's Foundation to bring toys to kids in the hospital.

At only 7 years old Tyson Zimmer was a fan of sports, Husker Football and Jason Aldean.

His family and friends hit the links in his honor, and to help give back to kids who are also fighting cancer.

It’s the 6th Annual Tee Off For Treasures at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

Liz Chambers, Tyson's mom, says the event helps raise money to make treasure chests filled with toys to kids in hospitals.

"We mostly want to help the kids that are there now, so kids that are getting chemo treatments," said Liz Chambers.

It’s been 7 years since Tyson died, but this golf tournament and weekend is extra special for the Chambers family.

"We always do this tournament this weekend because yesterday was Tyson’s birthday, and there is no better way to remember your son then to go to the hospital and watch all these kids that are just like him that are battling something that's bigger than them, and if he can't open his presents let them," said Austin Chambers.

Austin Chambers is the co-founder of Tyson's Treasure Chest Foundation.

He says the event has grown from hardly being able to fill 18 groups the first year to 144 golfers this year.

The goal is to have a tournament in bigger cities such as Minneapolis, Boston and L.A.

Former husker football players Jeremiah Sirles, Luke Gifford, Brandon Riley and Spencer Long also showed their support for one of their biggest fans.

"We came out and had a blast the first year and we just wanted to keep contributing every year. It’s a really nice event, and it kind of ends our offseason. It kind of is the cherry on top at the end of the year,” said Spencer Long.

Tyson would have turned 15 this year, and his parents are still fighting for him.

"We're helping put happiness back into kids fighting cancer because they need help. They’re fighting, and we need to be that voice while they're fighting,” said Liz Chambers.

Jeremiah Sirles and his wife Emma weren't able to make it today they actually went into labor Saturday morning and are expecting their first baby boy.

