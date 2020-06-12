U-Stop, 10/11 Cares helping Lancaster Event Center

Before you fill up your car at the gas station next, 10/11 NOW is encouraging people to go to U-Stop to help a nonprofit.

Get Gas. Give Back. It’s all part of 1011 Cares and UStop Convenience Shops Kick It Back to the Community Campaign.

The message is easy, get gas and give back. This weekend, starting Friday, two cents of every gallon purchased at a U-Stop convince store will go back to the Lancaster Events Center.

The Event Center serves thousands of youth and brings in hundreds of visitors each year. However since the pandemic, they've been closed since march. Officials say every cent counts.

"We're slowly opening up, but it's going to be smaller crowds for awhile, and we count on all our visitors coming out to keep this fair grounds up and going, keep our staff employed and pay the light bill, so every penny matters," said Amy Dickerson, managing director at the Lancaster Event Center.

This campaign is all part of the 10/11 Cares and U-Stop Kick It Back to the Community Campaign.