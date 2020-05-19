UNK, UNO make adjustments to upcoming semesters

From local schools to universities, administrators are trying to figure out what school will look like this fall.

UNO is changing the cost to some classes as an incentive.

UNO is already getting people signing up for summer and fall classes and because administrators here know that some students may not be comfortable physically coming back to campus this fall, cheaper online courses are now available.

This fall, UNO's resident online tuition rate dips to $259 per credit hour. It’s usually $285.

UNO has also reduced rates for non-Nebraskans through a different program.

The idea is to try to make sure students have options, rather than sitting out school for the year.

Sacha Kopp, UNO Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs said, "At least 98% of our students will graduate by taking an online course at some point during their career here. This was meant to be responsive to our students and give them more flexibility and affordability to their education."

The University of Nebraska at Kearney decided to offer freshman this fall who may be debating about going to college -- an online experience where you interact with others.

Matt Bice, UNK – Associate Dean of Graduate Studies said, "This pandemic has created quite a few barriers for education."

UNK is also prepared for the traditional college experience this fall.

“This is an opportunity to reach students who never thought about UNK can now say, 'Wow - I can take general studies courses that will immediately go towards a degree -- and not miss a step in my educational endeavors," said Bice.