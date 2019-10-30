February trial set in Kearney rape case

A Grand Island man charged in a Kearney rape case will stand trial one year to the date after the crime was reported.

Miguel Guzman, 20, is charged with first degree sexual assault. He was arrested February 26th for a reported sexual assault that occurred on February 24. The incident happened in a residence off the UNK campus at 2018 12th Avenue in Kearney. Prosecutors have charged Guzman with first degree sexual assault. Court records with details about the incident were sealed by the court.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to the charge and will go on trial February 24, 2020, in Buffalo County District Court. He could get up to 50 years in prison if convicted on the rape charge.