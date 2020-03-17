UNK limiting event sizes through spring semester

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced today new event restrictions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

These restrictions take effect Friday and continue through the end of the spring semester (May 8).

All UNK-sponsored events, both on and off campus, that involve more than 10 people will be postponed or canceled. UNK is also canceling all events hosted for outside groups that involve more than 10 attendees, and no new reservations will be accepted until further notice.

The statuses of the April 9 spring concert featuring Granger Smith and May 8 spring commencement will be announced at a later date.

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends public events and gatherings be limited to 10 people or fewer.

There have been 21 confirmed or presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. None of these cases was in Kearney or Buffalo County.

UNK is shifting from in-person classes to remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester. Residence halls, campus dining and student support services will continue operating.

The university is also recommending all business meetings be conducted using remote technology. In-person meetings should be limited to those that are mission critical and attended by 10 or fewer people.

UNK’s emergency operations team meets daily to assess the evolving coronavirus situation and continues to receive up-to-date information from local, state and federal health officials. Event restrictions and other policies will be continuously evaluated as long as coronavirus poses a health risk.

Ongoing coronavirus information and updates will be shared at a specific UNK webpage: unk.edu/coronavirus.

