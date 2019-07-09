UNK offers temporary housing to Kearney area flood victims

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is providing temporary housing for people impacted by flooding in Kearney and surrounding communities.

UNK opened its Centennial Towers West residence hall on June 9 to accommodate students, faculty and staff, as well as community members displaced by the flooding. The university is also working with nearby hotels to relocate and house hundreds of travelers who were evacuated.

Anyone impacted by the flooding can stay in Centennial Towers West at no cost. Those seeking assistance can check in at the residence hall, located at 1014 W. 29th St. on the UNK campus, just north of the Nebraskan Student Union, or call 308-865-8519. Bedding will be provided by UNK and Sodexo, the campus dining services provider, will serve meals.

“UNK is working closely with law enforcement, emergency management personnel and hotel properties during the flood response,” said Todd Gottula, senior director of communications and marketing at UNK. “The university will do everything it can to support Kearney and the surrounding communities during this time of need.”