UNK to demolish Greek Housing, relocate fraternities and sororities

UNK officials have confirmed to Local4 that they will be doing away with their current Greek Housing and will be relocating the campus' Greek Life to a new facility.

UNK Communications Director Todd Gottula says it's a move the university expected to make, as the current facilities that house individual sororities and fraternities were built to only last about 20-25 years.

Now, the university is making a proactive measure to relocate its Greek students.

Todd Gottula, the Director of Communications at UNK told Local4 that administration are working with students and the Fraternity and Sorority Life leaders to find a solution which will ease the transition. "We're listening to them, we're working with them, we're doing everything that we can to get their feedback. And give them the amineties they need to have nice campus housing moving forward."

Some students are still upset, as it came as a bit of surprise. One student we spoke with was concerned for incoming freshmen, who might not have a spot in the new dorms and miss out on the experience. Brady Przymus elaborated, "putting all of these chapters together will take away that feeling of exclusivity and also that feeling of like, family within the chapter."

The cost to repair the existing buildings would be an estimated $32 Million. The current plan on the table is to relocate UNK FSL to Nester Hall, which is a newer residence on campus. However, this is still being discussed and may not be the end result.