UNL student becomes recording artist

You might have noticed that male cheerleaders are back on the sideline for Husker athletics. What you might not know is that one of them can also be heard on the radio.

Ramarro Lamar is in the Naval ROTC program at Nebraska. He’s also a male cheerleader, a full time student and now a recording artist.

He’s hoping his big break can happen right here in Lincoln.

Lamar has many talents.

"I play the piano, guitar, accordion and ukulele,” said Lamar.

He goes by the artist name "Marro".

His singing career took off freshman year.

He wrote and posted a song after a break up, and it got a couple thousand likes, shares and comments.

"It really kind of inspired me and motivated me to take my music to the next step," said Lamar.

Now, he has 3 songs out.

His most popular one is Tight Rope which Lamar says felt like Christmas morning when he heard it on the radio for the first time.

"I stayed up super late at night. I had to wake up extremely early in the morning for PT at 4:00, and right around midnight Tight Rope came on and it was such a flow of emotion. To be able to hear your voice and your song on the radio, it was an incredible moment," said Lamar.

The college senior calls his music a cross between Khalid and John Mayer.

"I have the R&B, new, soul and pop side to it, but at the same time I really enjoy the acoustics and the electric guitar that John Mayer has," said Lamar.

“It's been crazy just walking down O St., and someone said 'Hey I heard your song on the radio. Can we get a picture,’ or walking to class and people are driving to class and parking in the garages and my song is playing in their cars. It’s crazy just something that I’m still not used to because all of this is still new to me, but it's been a really cool experience," said Lamar.

The 22 year old wants to have album released by end of the year called About Last Night.

He says he also wants to book a show at the Bourbon Theater in the near future.

