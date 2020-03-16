UNL student housing update

UNL sent an email to it's students detailing the upcoming changes to student housing due to the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.

Below is a letter sent to the UNL students by Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Laurie Bellows.

Dear UNL Students:

As we move toward remote learning on March 30, we have received a number of questions about the impacts of these changes.

First and foremost – we want to keep all of you well on your way to earning your degree. Your education is our top priority. And our faculty and staff are working tirelessly to provide a robust experience for remote learning starting March 30.

If you haven’t done so already, I highly encourage all students to go through the student checklist and ensure you’re ready for remote learning to begin on March 30.

Residential Housing - We continue to encourage students to return, if possible, to your place of permanent residence. For those of you who are unable to leave or have work or other commitments – our residence halls and dining facilities remain open to support you. We recognize that going home may be difficult, particularly for our international students. If that is the case for you, you are welcome to stay here, and we will continue to support you.

Those of you in our residential halls have received guidance on how to check-out if you choose to do so. If you haven’t already, I would encourage you to inform University Housing as soon as possible of your decision to return home or to continue to reside on campus. Having this information quickly allows us to best plan our services for those who remain in our residential units.

Students who move out for the semester and complete checkout paperwork prior to March 24 will receive a 60% prorated refund of room and board costs based on your housing facility and dining plan, effective March 15, 2020.

If you do not move out, complete the checkout process and inform University Housing of your compensation preference by March 24, and choose to do so at later date, you will be given a refund prorated to the remaining time in the semester.

More information will be forthcoming from University Housing on how to request the refund.

Tuition/Fees - Because our education will continue on a remote learning basis from March 30 to the end of the semester, there will not be refunds for tuition or student fees.

I continue to be impressed by the way our entire community is coming together to meet this major challenge. Thank you again for your cooperation and collaboration as we undertake the unprecedented task of working together to keep each other safe and healthy.

As a reminder, the university’s COVID-19 website provides information about the virus, the university’s response and important guidance for all members of our community. We will continue to provide updates as circumstances evolve.

Laurie Bellows

Interim Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs

Professor of Practice, Educational Psychology