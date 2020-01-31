University of Nebraska hosts first curling competition in Lincoln

For the first time ever the University of Nebraska is hosting a college curling competition in Lincoln, playing teams from across the state, and across the Midwest.

(Source: Mackenzie Huck)

Two University of Nebraska Teams are taking on teams from Wayne State, Creighton, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma in the hopes of winning the first ever Cornhusker Bonspiel.

"Most people call it chess on ice, because it is a strategy game. but there is also a physical aspect, it is a sport," said Adam Schlichtmann, the team's skip.

Eight teams from around the Midwest descended on the Breslow Center for the Cornhusker Bonspiel.

"Our club motto, I can't remember exactly but it's something like 'Growing the sport in Lincoln Nebraska.' It's super exciting and we're really happy about it," said Schlichtmann.

While this is the first tournament here in Lincoln, curling isn't new to Schlichtmann.

"I'm from North Dakota and I've been curling since 4th grade," said Schlichtmann.

Curling is a tough sport, both physically and mentally. Players said you could burn up to 1,600 calories in one game.

"It's nothing like running around playing a game of football and hitting people, but you have to know what you're doing and be in shape," said Schlichtmann.

Good sportsmanship isn't just encouraged, it's essential to the sport.

"It's called a gentleman's sport for a reason," said Schlichtmann. "You shake hands before the game, you shake hands after the game, you say, 'Good curling,'. If they hit a nice shot, you say nice shot because they hit a nice shot."

The University of Nebraska has one of the top five college curling teams in the nation, and they're hoping to sweep the top spots at this weekend's tournament.

The tournament will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entry is by free will donation.