UNL East Campus opens new dining center and celebrates Mardi Gras

February 25, 2020 is Mardi Gras, and UNL's East Campus will celebrate to kick-off the grand opening of their new dining center.

For months, UNL's East Campus dining staff was relocated to City Campus while the new dining center was being renovated. On Mardi Gras, they're inviting you to their Mardi Gras Feast.

The dining staff is preparing Cajun dishes like jambalaya, gumbo, and even blackened rib-eye.

It's all being lead by New Orleans native, Chef Ron White. White has been putting on the Mardi Gras feast for 10 years now. He says every year, the menu gets longer and the crowd gets bigger.

White tells 10/11, "The first year we did it, [we] got lucky. They liked it. Second year, more people [came], [and we] got lucky again. After that, I'm like alright, obviously, this has become a big hit. It's bigger than when we do our Christmas dinner, as well as Thanksgiving. So, this is a staple."

White also tells us, this year in the new dining center is a special one.

"We're all back home, and that's the main thing we miss, doing our thing in our kitchen with our family at East Campus. [It's less of] a festivity, but more of a homecoming for us, this whole Mardi Gras thing. So, that's why this one this year means a heck of a lot to us," says White.

The Mardi Gras feast is open to the public. The New Orleans-inspired lunch will be served until 2 p.m. They'll re-open the dining center for a Cajun-style dinner from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.