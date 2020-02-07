UNL Men's Hockey Club raising money for Wounded Warrior Project

The UNL Men's Hockey Club will be wearing special jerseys for Friday night's game which feature all the branches of the military and a husker red camouflage pattern.

During the match they will be auctioning off all 24 uniforms and all the money raised will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

They are hoping to raise about $2,500 dollars, a goal they hit last year and hope to again this year.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. against The University of Kansas.

It is free admission with free will donations at the door.