UNL Opera presents "The Highest Yellow: Healing Vincent van Gogh"

Friday, February 21, 2019 is the opening night of "The Highest Yellow: Healing Vincent van Gogh," performed by the UNL Opera.

It's a mix of both opera and musical theater and follows the life of famous artist Vincent van Gogh.

Many say van Gogh lived a life full of beauty, emotion and color. In one decade, he created more than 2,000 pieces of art. This weekend's shows highlight van Gogh's use of hope as he continued to create art despite battling mental illness.

"The arts made a difference in his life, but i think people can realize what a difference they make in their own lives. Especially people with special needs, the arts do have an impact on their life and give them resources in coping that they don't have without the arts," says director Alisa Belflower.

There will be performances on Friday and Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Hall.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Only mature audiences are recommended.