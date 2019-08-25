UNL Softball Coach Rhonda Revelle to continue coaching after investigation

Rhonda Revelle, head softball coach for the University of Nebraska, will return to her duties leading the softball program immediately.

The announcement came from Nebraska Athletic Director Sunday evening.

“Our student-athletes’ well-being will always be the top priority at the University of Nebraska. Members of our softball team brought forward concerns regarding Coach Revelle and we took their concerns very seriously and initiated a comprehensive review," Moos said.

He added that "Coach Revelle and her staff understand the seriousness of the student-athlete concerns and are committed to providing a complete and positive student-athlete experience on the field, in the classroom and in life.”

Revelle said she's grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve.

“I love this state. I love this University. I love this team," Revelle said. "I am so ready for and I am looking forward to Nebraska Softball growing strong and better together during the 2019-2020 season.”