UNL Tractor Test Lab setting global standards

The Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory is on the University of Nebraska’s East Campus where it’s been for the last 100 years.

While you may have never heard of it, it’s known around the world when it comes to tractor performance.

The first successful tractor test was done at UNL back in 1920 and chances are if you’ve driven a tractor since then it was tested right here in the capital city.

“We were established to verify that tractors do perform as advertised,” said Roger Hoy the director of the Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory.

Tractor performance is measured by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development tractor test codes.

34 countries go by that code and UNL is the only OECD tractor test lab in the western hemisphere.

“When they come they have to show that they meet or exceed their advertised performance,” said Hoy.

Tractors can deliver power in three different ways and the lab is equipped to test for all three.

“One is by the power take off so we have a power take off performance test,” said Hoy. “Ones by the draw bar, in other words how hard it can pull and implement and how fast it can go. Tractors also deliver hydraulic power so we validate the performance of the hydraulic system.”

The test takes place on a long oval track out back. Tractors pull anywhere from 80 to 100 laps and then the lab averages its performance in each direction.

“Finally we do noise testing so we find out how loud the tractor is in the operator ear and what a bystander would be exposed to,” said Hoy.

Tractor testing has two seasons – spring and fall. They take a break in the summer because heat can affect a tractors performance.

Hoy says their first tractors will start arriving for the 2020 season for testing in April.

To mark 100 years of tractor testing the center is putting on a celebration on July 11th at their facility on UNL’s East Campus.

