UNL cancels out of U.S. travel due to coronavirus concerns

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced that they will be suspending any upcoming university-sponsored travel outside the U.S. for students for the remainder of the spring semester on Thursday.

Students already overseas on education abroad programs will be permitted to remain on those program as long as the CDC level for their country remains below level 3.

While they are not placing formal restrictions on university-related travel by faculty or staff at this time, they recommend that staff be careful and consider whether their travel (domestic or international) is essential or might be canceled or postponed to a later date. Additionally, with spring break approaching later this month, UNL encourage students, faculty and staff to be thoughtful about personal international travel.

UNL wishes to remind students and staff that there are currently no known cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Nebraska, outside those being treated at the containment units at UNMC.