UNL confirms first COVID-19 case

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the University of Nebraska Lincoln campus, according to a statement of the University's website.

A spokesperson with the University tells 10/11 Now that the employee worked at Selleck Dining Hall and the last contact that person had with students was on March 30th.

The person is self-isolating at home and was identified as one of the six confirmed cases in Lincoln Thursday.

On Tuesday, University officials also issued a joint statement across all four of Nebraska's campuses including UNL, UNO, UNMC and UNK restricting access of facilities to all, except those designed as on-site personnel.

No one other than those employees designated as on-site personnel may be present in campus buildings. All outdoor recreation spaces on campus are closed.

Students living in university resident halls and Greek houses can continue to do so as long as they are abiding by social distancing practices.