UNL hosts Global Huskers Festival at Memorial Stadium

Husker fans have a chance to experience 15 different countries, all from inside Memorial Stadium.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, the International Student and Scholar Office will host the Global Huskers Festival. It's a multicultural festival including free food, art, decor, live music performances and an international fashion show. There will also be live performances of spoken word poetry by artist Lemon Andersen.

UNL has students representing more than 100 different countries. Last year, international students made up about 11 percent of the entire student body.

One of the goals of the Global Huskers Festival is to bridge the gap between UNL athletes and its international students, faculty and staff. UNL's Diversity and Inclusion Director DaWon Baker tells 10/11, "About half of our teams have an international student athlete. So, it's really important for them. They might be the only athlete on their team from a different country, other than America or the United States, specifically. So, it's really important to give them an opportunity to really stay in touch with who they are at home."

The Global Huskers Festival is one of 40 different on-campus events being put on for International Education Week. International Education Week is a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education that provides the opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. UNL uses International Education Week to showcase the international diversity found on campus, to provide the opportunity to experience different cultures without leaving Lincoln and to start a conversation about all the benefits international education brings to Nebraska.

Adapted from the culture shock and international food bazaar past events, 18 international student groups and individuals will have booths at the event to share more about their culture. The festival is hosted in partnership with Nebraska Athletics, Student Involvement and University Housing.

Anyone can attend the festival. It's happening from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on the third floor inside Memorial Stadium. People should enter using the west entrance by gate 7 on Stadium Drive.