UNL hosts "Go Big Grad" online celebration for graduates

The University of Nebraska Lincoln has more than 3,500 graduates this year. They should have been walking across the stage, but instead they walked across their living rooms.

UNL hosted a Go Big Grad online celebration Saturday morning. The 30 minute special included remarks and wishes from Husker greats including Tom Osborne, Scott Frost and Warren Buffet.

Volleyball Coach John Cook also gave the commencement address. This wasn't how anyone pictured the Class of 2020's graduation but the grads said they are thankful for how Nebraska is still making this day special.

"I thought it was cute and it was a half hour and short and simple," said Claire Magsamen, UNL Senior. "My parents and I and my sister all watched it, and my mom made me wear my cap... then we all had to stand up and I had to move my tassel to the next side in my living room which was funny and we all got to watch it together and we were laughing."

Nebraska is offering all graduates to be recognized at a future graduation ceremony. Magsamen said she and her friends plan on walking across the stage this August.