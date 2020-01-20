UNL hosts free events in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday January 20, 2020, Americans are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We remember the impact Dr. King had which continues to create hope for our nation's future. The University of Nebraska is hosting a number of events you can attend for free to honor the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., UNL will kick-off the day with their 25th Annual MLK Youth Rally & March happening at the Student Union on campus inside the Ballroom. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

From 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the "Call to Action" Program will take place inside the Student Union's Centennial Room.

At 11:30 a.m., the "Unifying March" will immediately follow the "Call to Action" program. People will march through downtown Lincoln, right up to the steps at the State Capitol Building. This year’s theme “Walk Together” will serve as the umbrella for the 25th rally and is a representation for those of all ages.

Later on in the evening beginning at 7 p.m., there will be a MLK Commemoration and Celebration at Mount Zion Baptist Church here in Lincoln. People are invited to join the Mount Zion Baptist Church at their Annual Community Worship in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mount Zion Baptist Church is located at 3301 N. 56th Street in Lincoln.