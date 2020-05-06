UNL offering virtual campus tours during pandemic

The University of Nebraska Lincoln is now getting creative with how they offer campus tours.

The admissions office says one of the biggest selling points of a college is a campus tour. Since students can't come to campus admissions is taking the campus to them.

"Since we aren't able to physically be on campus right now," said Brooke Sullivan. "I still want them to know that college is a possibility."

Brooke Sullivan is with the TRIO Educational Talent Search program. It's a local college access program that's helping underserved students take campus visits.

"We typically take students on a couple of area campus visits in a semester, and we do a big tour out of state in the summer," said Sullivan.

The organization is used to taking high schoolers to campus but today they went virtual through Zoom.

"Using Zoom was interesting because students were able to ask their questions without feeling they were interrupting," said Sullivan. "They could message certain people individually if they wanted to get that information from that specific person."

The COVID-19 pandemic couldn't have hit at a busier time according to the admissions office. They say March and April are UNL's busiest months for high schools to get their taste of campus.

"A variety of people to help them learn more about college," said Roger Allen a university campus host coordinator. "To learn more about Nebraska and what tools are there for these students to be successful."

Admissions said it's important for high schoolers to talk with college students about clubs and food options and financial aid before they make their college decision.

"This just proves that we can do more virtual events to serve our students," said Allen. "Families in the future there should be no reason why we can't do things like this."

The TRIO program is focusing on Doane, Creighton, and Metropolitan Community College next.

They say they're planning to do this every Wednesday throughout the summer if possible.

