UNL prepares for socially distant learning this fall

Efforts are underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to make sure students are safe when they return to campus in August. Included in the "Forward to Fall Plan", classrooms that provide plenty of room for socially distant learning.

With tape measures, six foot long poles, and a roll of tape, a team of University of Nebraska-Lincoln employees is at work in learning spaces all over campus.

Jack Dohrman is the University of Nebraska-Lincoln space manager. He said, for example, a room that might have 36 seats will need to get limited to 14 to 20.

Dohrman says the goal is to keep students away from each other…and healthy.

"We have a plan that's gonna keep them as safe as possible in a classroom setting, and we're also working on a lot of other things in the hallways, the exterior spaces, and larger gathering areas," Dohrman said. "But when you think about school, you think about classrooms, and to me, that's first and foremost where this has to start."

Dohrman and his team mapped out classrooms using computer software. They walked through spaces with instructors, and then began physically verifying measurements, moving furniture, and creating socially distant learning spaces. Once finalized, information is shared in a database, and helps plan course offerings for the semester.

"I think we're at over 700 rooms done - classrooms, labs, computer labs, chemistry labs, all sorts of different spaces," Dohrman said.

Civil engineer Murtaza Nalwala was asked to join the team, and he was happy to say yes.

Narwala said, "If we can save lives by having good social distancing practices on the campus then, why not? We just devote ourselves in helping humanity."

Making campus safe is a big job, and an important one.

Once we have this finalized, we start to have a more concrete plan for getting students back on campus, getting teachers back in their instruction spaces," said Dohrman. "It's very rewarding."

A "Forward to Fall" task force is at work developing other plans for the return to campus for the fall semester.