UNL prepares staff for potential in-person class suspension

The governor has told Nebraskans coronavirus could impact the state for the next 9 to 12 months. It's impacting schools, businesses and universities worldwide. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is now telling its professors to prepare if they have to stop teaching in person.

Over 25,000 students take classes at the University, with lectures packed with people and full labs. They want to make sure all students and staff are safe and are considering moving all classes for the rest of the semester online.

"People think that it's a get out of jail free card, but it definitely won't be, and we might just get more work piled on," said Emily Green, UNL junior.

Students said they understand, but don't like the idea.

"A lot of our classes are really important to have in person because the technology we use, and we do a lot of hands-on projects and even large art projects you just have to do in the studio," said Breanna Zoubek, UNL freshman.

The University now has a COVID-19 Task Force communicating with health officials and UNMC.

"This is a very rapidly evolving situation, things really do change day-to-day, what we did today really is tell people to get prepared," said Debbie Fiddelke, chief communications and marketing director at UNL.

There is now also a change in attendance policy, if you get sick, you won't have to provide a doctor's note.

With spring break coming up, students said they aren't changing their plans, but are concerned with other students traveling all over then coming back to the University.

"I really think with all of the college students traveling, it could really spread to all of the universities," Green said.

University representatives said they are watching local conditions and will work with the health department, the mayor, and other major organizations before making any major decisions.

When it comes to labs and classes other than lectures, the University said they are still figuring out the best way to continue those if the online classes were to take effect.