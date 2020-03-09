UNL preps for suspension of in-person classes

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is preparing for the potential suspension of in-person classes.

According to UNL, faculty and instructors have been alerted to start preparing for the possibility of the University suspending in-person classes before the end of the semester. Certain classes which require more in-person aspects such as labs and clinics, may not be easily accommodated.

Staff members and instructors have been asked to ready remote working environments, noting the importance of online connections, connective tech, and the ability to transfer files.

In related news, the Temporary Attendance Policy has been modified to be more lenient towards ill individuals. Individuals who are ill are advised to not attend classes. Students should notify instructors if able, keep up with classwork if able, submit assignments digitally, and work with instructors to reschedule exams, labs, and other critical academic activities.