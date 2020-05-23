UNL professor retires after nearly 50 years of teaching

After nearly 50 years of teaching, a University of Nebraska professor is retiring. Ken Dewey has been a professor of climatology at UNL for nearly 46 years. Dewey began teaching in Lincoln in 1974.

The most attractive part of coming to Nebraska for Dewey? The weather and climate. During his time teaching thousands of students he also wrote a book and made start-up websites for weather. Dewey said he doesn't have an exact reason for retiring, but just felt that now was a good time.

"I guess I did this right.." Dewey said. "When I get a message 'I was your student 27 years ago, and I remember being in your lectures and I remember this and I remember that," so that's the thing I feel the most about retirement."

Dewey said he's going to stay even busier in retirement, but he's looking forward to no more meetings. He plans to stay in Nebraska after retiring.