UNL provides mental health resource

Some individuals are struggling with adjusting to social distancing, working from home or dealing with recovery from addiction during the pandemic. The University of Nebraska- Lincoln has opened new resources to help.

The College of Education and Human Sciences launched a new website called "Coming Together for Wellness." It's meant to link Nebraskans with mental health resources to help them cope with isolation and working, teach from home and all the stressors brought on by COVID-19 by providing a free 30-minute consultation with therapist.

"Our hope is that in 30 minutes someone will be able to talk to a therapist and have them pointed in the right direction, that in 30 minutes they can make a plan of how to move forward," said Cody Hollist, a UNL associate professor.

The therapy session is free and doesn't require individuals to commit to recurring appointments, and once the pandemic is over the resource won't go away.