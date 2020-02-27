UNL pulls four students from South Korea for coronavirus concerns

Four University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be returning from their study abroad trips in South Korea sometime this week due to coronavirus concerns.

UNL says the recall comes as the Center for Disease Control elevated its travel advisory to Level 3 in South Korea. University policy states that once a county hits the highest level, students are recalled from that area.

UNL had already suspended all travel to China and Mongolia amid growing coronavirus concerns. All UNL-sponsored study abroad programs to these locations have been cancelled for Spring and Summer.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a letter to students on Thursday afternoon about ongoing concerns.

The letter says that in addition to China and South Korea that the university will also be motoring a number of other locations in anticipation of possible restrictions. That includes Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

UNL has been in contact with students in those countries about the possibility of a recall and encourage people traveling or studying in the area through UNL to get in contact with the Education Abroad Office.

Chancellor Green went on to state that there are currently no known cases of coronavirus in the state of Nebraska, outside those transported to the containment units at UNMC. He also stated if that were to change the university would communicate that with the UNL community immediately.

"Our leadership, along with the leadership of the University of Nebraska system, public health officials and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, are engaged in conversations to plan for the eventual emergence of the coronavirus in Nebraska," Chancellor Green said. "This includes preparing for the additional flexibilities that may be required in our workplace and classrooms to help reduce the spread of the disease while maintaining our critical missions of learning and research. As more information is available, we will share that with our students, faculty and staff."