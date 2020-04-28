NU President talks about plans to reopen this fall

The University of Nebraska has lost $50 million since the start of COVID-19, according to the University's President, Ted Carter.

Carter talked to 10/11 NOW about what it's like to no longer have students and when they'll be coming back.

On a typical spring day, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would be full of students, but right now there aren't any. This fall though, that will be changing, but the University President said they will also have to then make some adjustments.

Right now on the UNL Campus, you'll hear the leaves blowing around and buses waiting with no students coming. This fall, students will be back and President Carter said they'll be working all summer to make sure it's safe.

"We're going to have to invest in a lot more personal protective equipment to have on hand for our students, we will have to have detailed plans on how we will hold large-scale class with hundreds of students," Carter said.

When it comes to wearing masks, Carter said they will follow whatever is recommended at the time. He said there will be similar guidelines for UNL, UNO, UNK and UNMC.

"But every chancellor will have the power of certain rules in their hands, to make changes if necessary," Carter said

As for Husker football, President Carter said he's a glass-half-full kind of guy.

"It might look different than what we're used to, might even be played somewhat deep into the winter" Carter said. "But I'm confident there will be Husker football at some point in 2020 and 2021."

As for how those remote learning experiences have been going for students finishing up the semester, the president said he has received great feedback, and appreciates and applauds his staff for making those adjustments.