UNL releases “Guiding Framework” in preparation for fall semester

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released its “Guiding Framework” in preparation for students' and staff’s return to campus in the fall. Officials said this framework helps set rules and regulations to safely and successfully allow for the education, research and creative endeavors of UNL’s students and staff.

“These efforts are critically important,” said Ronnie D. Green, The University’s Chancellor in an email. “I was incredibly proud of how quickly all of you pivoted to a remote learning and working environment in the spring and continued to successfully deliver courses to our students while also continuing in all ways possible our research, scholarship, creative activity and engagement across Nebraska.”

UNL officials said they want the campus to remain a place where students can come together.

The framework provides details on the health and safety measures that the University will be taking on campus, actions to address public health concerns in the classrooms and policies for housing, dining, student life and campus events.

Individuals on campus will be encouraged to utilize the 1-Check COVID-19 screening app developed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center. During the fall semester, testing will be available for anyone on the campus who has symptoms. University officials will work with state and county health organizations to ensure that contact tracing is available.

