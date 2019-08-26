UNL seeking student workers for dining halls

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln is looking for student workers to help run their dining halls.

While students are returning to their classrooms, they're also returning to many on-campus jobs.

The team at UNL's dining halls is about 65 percent of student workers. In total, that represents about 350 students who work at the dining halls.

They help out with things like serving food, wiping down tables and washing dishes.

"It's an opportunity for them not only to do a job but also to learn things that may help them in their careers, in their school work, getting along with people so it's not only a job but it offers a lot more than that," said Pam Edwards, the assistant director of dining services

Currently, the university is working to hire staff for the current school year. The university said they work with students around their schedules and are flexible with hours.

