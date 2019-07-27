UNL student with disability overcoming graduation obstacle

Graduation day is a day many dream of.

Now a UNL student who is set to graduate this summer needs your help to make her dreams a reality.

Amori Strong is from Alabama, but fell in love with the University of Nebraska when she was visiting a friend a few years back.

She's on track to graduate from UNL this summer, but an opportunity for better disability support made her move.

Strong has cerebral palsy. When she was born she says she was only 2 pounds and 8 ounces. She's the oldest of four and turned 30 in April.

This has also been one of the toughest years for her as she moved to California for better disability support. Strong was able to finish her course work remotely, but now wants to be present for graduation.

She isn't able to make up all the costs on her own, and created a GoFundMe page.

She's currently less $130 away from her goal.

Strong says finishing school had it's hardships but graduation will make it all worth it.

"I didn't know if I was going to make it toward the end, but I think it just goes to show that no matter how hard things may be if you really want something you'll do what you have to do to get it done, and I’m thankful for all those that played a part," said Amori Strong.

Graduation is August 17th at PBA.

Strong is a psychology major and hopes to get either her masters or go to law school.

She wants to help give back to others with disabilities.

If Strong makes it to graduation she'll be reunited with her brother that she hasn't seen in 5 years.

If you want to help strong reach her goal you can donate here.

https://www.gofundme.com/AmoriGoesGrad?fbclid=IwAR1o4bNtVRcnK21zVUr5mr-9WcQrSv2MbmqtXJi3S_pevbMEW2SAq06k1iU

