UNL student move-ins will affect traffic

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will see thousands of students moving in to residence halls in the span of a few days prior to the start of fall classes on Aug. 26.

Students will move in the week of Aug. 19. Although the official move-in dates are Aug. 21 and 22, early arrivals for sorority recruitment, band, ROTC and other students begin earlier in the week.

Visitors and Lincoln residents should be aware of minor traffic delays in the City Campus area due to congestion from move-in traffic.

Seventeenth Street is closed between R and Vine streets, with access only to campus buildings. Students and parents should plan for delays because parking near many residence halls is limited.

Students and parents have been advised to use drop-off, move-in parking zones near their assigned residence halls. The move-in zones are limited to 30-minute parking.

Parking and unloading information for each residence hall can be found on the University Housing move-in website, https://housing.unl.edu/movein.

A move-in guidebook app is available for smartphones and tablets at https://guidebook.com/g/unlmovein2019. The app includes GPS-based maps, contact information and more about arriving on campus.