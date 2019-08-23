UNL students battle it out for a year of free tuition

UNL students have been battling it out this week for the chance to win free tuition for a year.

It's part of KFRX's Tuition Misson challenge.

Students have been sleeping on a bus outside the University of Nebraska's student union.

Throughout the day, they compete in challenges where they are able to earn points. Each day, contestants are voted out by other contestants.

"People are trying to stay on everybody's good side just so they don't get voted off. It's pretty competitive. Everybody's in it to win it," said Justin Larson, one of the contestants.

The final three contestants will have a challenge Saturday morning that will bring it down to just two. The contestants who were previously voted off will then come back and vote on who they think should win.