UNL students headed to D.C for DACA Supreme Court case

On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on three DACA related cases. The court will hear arguments on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to wind down DACA.

Thousands of people will be in Washington next week to protest and attend the hearings, including a group of Nebraska students.

Almost 4,000 people applied for DACA in the state this year, making it one of the highest application rates in the country.

The three UNL students headed to D.C. next week are part of a group on campus known as Define American.

“We kind of just try to have conversations about immigration is, what American is and how we define it,” said Fatima Barragan-Herrera a member of the group.

Many of the students in the group are immigrants themselves. Like Frida Aguilera De La Torre who came with her family from Mexico when she was six.

“I didn’t really know what I was putting myself into in coming to the United States,” said De La Torre. “I just knew I was reuniting with my family, with my dad and my mom and brother who were already here.”

The group says they know many UNL students who qualify for DACA, which allows undocumented immigrants, brought to the U.S. as children to apply for deportation protection to remain and work in the country.

Jorge Marroquin Solis qualifies for DACA, he says the idea of it being repealed weighs on him constantly.

“In the back of my head I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to be in classes a year from now or I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to work so it’s just unsettling,” said Marroquin Solis.

The group is set to attend a rally and march before the hearing and will be outside the Supreme Court during the arguments.

They say they hope to spread the message of what DACA has done for them and for others.

“A piece of paper shouldn’t define all of who you are,” said Barragan-Herrera. “The decision that will be made will impact people, families, friends of mine and people here at the university.”

While oral arguments are set to be heard on Tuesday the Supreme Court is not expected to rule on the cases until sometime in 2020.

