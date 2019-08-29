UNL students working to develop robotic technology to help farmers

Agriculture is Nebraska's number one economy and at the University of Nebraska, students are working to help farmers become more efficient in the field.

Currently, students are testing several types of ag robots that can be used to help complete a variety of tasks in the field.

The robots are meant to be autonomous, which means they can complete tasks without someone controlling it. Tasks like checking field temperatures and sensing the health of crops.

"It's hard to find skilled labor and productivity needs to increase on the farm so trying to provide technology that will aid in the increase of production," said Josh Murman, one of the students working on the project.

Some of the robots are being tested out at the University of Nebraska's Extension Offices.

The university has a total of eight ag robots in test mode.