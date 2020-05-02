UNL surprising students with graduation gift boxes

University of Nebraska students won't be crossing the stage to get their diplomas this month.

The Nebraska commencement committee has been spending their time assembling and sending out thousands of graduation gift boxes.

Make that 3,555 graduation boxes to be exact.

"We just couldn't see them trying to celebrate the day without their cap and tassel, and we knew it was going to be really hard for them to get hold of all of that,” said so we thought let's make them a Go Big Grad graduation box,” said Annette Wetzel, UNL’s Executive Director of Special Events and Protocol.

Wetzel has been with UNL since 1999. She says they immediately went to plan B after hearing commencement won't be happening traditionally this year.

"We value our celebration so much, and it's such an important tradition of Nebraska,” said Wetzel. “We have one of the highest participation rates in the country and in the Big Ten for our commencement."

In the box students are receiving their cap and tassel, postcards, a pennant, a confetti tube, alumni cards and a husker decal with a message from Athletic Director Bill Moos.

The university says the pandemic is uncharted territory but also an opportunity to come up with something creative.

"We really appreciate all the resiliency, grit and determination that;s allowing us to celebrate in this way," said Ronnie Green UNL Chancellor.

"We knew we had to do something special, and we didn't have a lot of time to do it,” said Wetzel.

Wetzel said it was a huge undertaking getting the boxes designed, assembled and packaged, but these graduates are worth it.

"This is a huge pivotal moment in their career and their lives and we wanted to make sure they still got to celebrate it," said Wetzel.

All boxes were mailed out by Friday and everybody should have it by May 9. The diplomas are going to be sent out after May 9, and they’re being prepared right now.

