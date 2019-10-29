UNL to improve rural special education efforts with new doctoral program

Beginning in August 2020, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will offer six doctoral students in the field of special education the opportunity to design and provide academic interventions.

According to a release, the program is supported by $1.9 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs and is designed to pick out leaders in the special education career force.

The program will address the need for special education leaders specifically in rural areas, as there is a great need for specialists in those communities, according to the release.

“There is a shortage of special education teachers and leaders who can train those teachers,” associate professor Michael Hebert said. “With this grant, we will develop six leadership personnel with expertise in the design and implementation of academic interventions, as well as teaching at the college level and providing professional development opportunities for rural schools.”

The program is looking for applicants and any teacher looking to pursue a leadership role in special education is encouraged to apply by contacting Herbert at michael.herbert@unl.edu by January 15.